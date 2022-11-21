Criminal gangs are sabotaging South Africa’s economy

Witness Reporter

All the structural reforms aimed at improving our economic growth prospects will be undermined if the rule of law does not prevail.

That’s according to Busisiwe Mavuso, the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

In a media statement, BLSA said the derailment of a 97-wagon train carrying coal to Richards Bay for export is the latest in a spate of increasingly brazen acts of economic sabotage by organised criminal gangs.

Reports of extortion for financial or political gain are increasing in frequency of late, reaching more and more sectors, and the economic damage is mounting.

The statement said Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) acting chief commercial officer Bonginkosi Mabaso said Transnet is losing R55 million a day just on the coal line near Ulundi where the train was derailed.

But with the multiplier impact on the mining and other industries, he reckons the economy is losing about R1 billion a day. Richards Bay Coal Terminal also faces penalties for not meeting export targets.

Mining and other industries losing millions

Trade, Industry and Competition minister Ebrahim Patel has put a cost of R47 billion annually on the wider economic damage.

He told Parliament in September that research showed that the economic costs from damage and theft to the infrastructure of Eskom, Transnet, Prasa and the reduced output of the mining industry, are estimated at R130 million every day.

The train derailment is all the more chilling because of the extortion tactics used. Mabaso was quoted as saying: “We were threatened that if we did not respond in a certain way there would be implications. A day after we received the last threat, the derailment happened.”

After that, the same and possibly other competing gangs, under the guise of “business forums”, were allegedly blocking access for trucks and articulated machinery to clear the debris from the derailed train, demanding work from the state-owned enterprise, said BLSA.

The clean-up had to be conducted under armed guard.

That’s shocking in itself but what’s really alarming is the silence from the authorities.

The media has been reporting more and more incidents of extortion-based crimes, and terms like the coal mafia and construction mafia have become part of our lexicon,” said Mavuso.