PIC | Crocworld reptile curator rescues pregnant python

Reptile Curator at Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh, Wade Kilian, recently rescued a massive, pregnant Southern Rock Python in the Widenham area.

Killian described the catch as difficult and a real ‘bundu bashing’ rescue.

“I got a call to say that there’s a very big snake living around a Widenham house close to the river. The man had seen it nearly every day, so I went out to investigate.

“It turned out to be a gravid (pregnant) Southern Rock Python living in very dense vegetation near the river,” said Kilian.

Wade Kilian (Reptile Curator at Crocworld Conservation Centre) and the Southern Rock Python. Photo: Crocworld Conservation Centre.

He added that he had captured a python in the same area two years back, coiled around her eggs, and she was relocated further into the green belt, so it could very well be the same snake.

We decided it was in her best interest to relocate her away from humans which we did after the capture.

According to the statement, Killian went on to explain that because Southern Rock Python is a protected species, it’s illegal to keep or kill one, or even to capture one without a permit.

He added that these snakes are often poached for traditional medicine, or for their skin and meat and encouraged residents in the mid-KZN South Coast region to call them to relocate it, if they ever come across one.

Another interesting fact about Southern Rock Pythons are that they were the first recorded species to exhibit facultative melanism, an evolutionary adaptation where the snake’s skin darkens in colour during reproduction.

He said this is because it’s one of the few species to incubate the eggs maternally and it’s believed the colour change increases the heart rate during basking so she doesn’t have to spend as much time exposed out in the sunshine.