Crocworld welcomes Marabou Stork chicks

By Nosipho Gumede

Mother’s Day will be extra special for the Crocworld Conservation Centre as Samara, the beloved Marabou Stork resident, laid a number of eggs that are expected to hatch mid-May.

According to Crocworld Conservation Centre Bird Curator, Ryne Ferguson, this is part of one of many successful breeding programmes, with Crocworld welcoming two Marabou Stork chicks in 2020, the first in the centre’s history.

Ferguson added that they also have the endangered Cape Vulture species forming part of the breeding programme which is a vital conservation method to preserve the existing gene pool. Also joining the flock is a pair of white Mute Swans, regally named Elizabeth and Philip.

Speaking on the new addition to the Marabou Stork family Ferguson said they were excited.

Sometimes the first eggs laid aren't fertile which is why we usually have two eggs hatch, and we expect this around the 14 to 20 May.

“Samara, who arrived here in 2007, is a very good mom and has bred with Norris for the last three years, rearing a number of chicks. It’s very fitting that we get to celebrate their new chicks the same month we celebrate mothers everywhere,” said Ferguson.

Marabou Storks

He added that Marabou Storks, which are the largest flighted birds in Africa, are an incredibly interesting species because of how they regulate their body temperatures.

He explained that by inflating their throat pouches, they create a larger surface area for cooling the blood that is pumped to the rest of the body.

“The incubation period for Marabou Storks is around 30 days, which means visitors to Crocworld on Mother’s Day will get to see the resident pair caring for the eggs,” said Ferguson.