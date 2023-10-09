Cycling for organ donor awareness

By Chanel George

A heart transplant recipient together with his wife will cycle in tandem in the upcoming Amashova Classic, dedicating their ride to his donor, their family, and all donor families.

Billy McLeod comes from a very competitive racing background having completed ten Iron Man challenges and placed sixth overall, the 94.7 cycle challenge where he came second on tandem overall, two Cape Epics and a long list of other races.

His passion for the sport led him to open up his own business that transported bikes to and from all the big cycling events which became really successful.

However, after 31 years of racing he began noticing signs of ill health in 2013 after his last Cape Epic.

“I felt unwell and exhausted, which I automatically attributed to the Cape Epic. However, I was informed that I would require a pacemaker at the beginning of 2014 because my heart rate was far too low,” said McLeod.

He said after the treatment was finished, he recovered well and resumed competing and riding.

Everything was fine for two years. I started experiencing severe headaches and blackouts in 2016. I was scheduled for an MRI, but when it was time for my pacemaker to be turned off, I was hurried to the cardiac ward and defibrillated because I was experiencing ventricular fibrillations and my heart rate was rising from a resting level of 60 to 220.

He was told that he would need an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which would regulate his

Arrhythmias by means of a direct shock to the heart.

“From 2016 to April 2022, it was hell on earth. I was diagnosed with a rare disease called Sarcoidosis,” said McLeod.

After two complete flatlines, due to the ICD, he was brought back to life. He also experienced 25 unpleasant shocks from the ICD, two strokes and nose cancer, which was removed.

I told my family to turn off my ICD last August because I could no longer handle the shocks and had given up on recovery. The damage to my heart prevented the doctor from performing any additional ablations. After being taken urgently to Milpark, I was added to the P1 list for a heart transplant.

He said the fact that there are so few donors did not assist his predicament.

“After five days with absolutely no match, I gave up hope in waiting. Only to be told on day six that I have matched with a donor for a heart, “said McLeod.

The next morning at 7 am, he was prepped for surgical theatre and 11 hours later, McLeod was up and talking to his doctor.

“I made a promise to my wife, Judy, back then that the day I feel really good/strong, we would go for a ride on the tandem together. On January 5, we went on that ride,” he said.

Now Billy and Judy will be riding the iconic Amashova celebrating the sacrifices of donors and promoting more awareness of organ donations and transplants.

He will be teaming up with Janet Legemaate, from Hero777, who aims to increase awareness about organ and tissue donation in South Africa.

Riding alongside McLeod will be three cyclists from the Maritzburg College cycling team and the KZN cycling team.