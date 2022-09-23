DA calls for law changes to curb accidents in KZN

Clive Ndou

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for changes to the province’s laws to curb accidents involving trucks on the province’s roads.

DA KZN provincial leader Francois Rodgers said there was an urgent need for the traffic laws to be changed.

“The DA in KwaZulu-Natal will be investigating possible changes in legislation aimed at reducing the impact of heavy vehicles on the province’s roads.

The move comes following several horrific accidents involving trucks resulting in significant loss of life, including the deaths of 18 primary schoolchildren near Pongola last week

Many of KZN’s roads, Rodgers said, were not built for the massive volumes of traffic currently being seen on them.

“Proposed legislation changes that the DA will be looking into include enforcing trucks to use the left-hand lane only, limited off-peak travel times for heavy duty vehicles and restricted access for heavy duty vehicles on certain roads,” Rodgers said.