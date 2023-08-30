DA calls for probe into dog attack

By Witness Reporter

The DA in KZN has called on the MEC for Education Mbali Frazer to launch an urgent investigation after a Grade 5 pupil was allegedly mauled by dogs at a school in Ixopo.

The dogs are said to have been on the school property since 2021.

DA KZN spokesperson on Education Imran Keeka said there was no doubt the child will be physically and emotionally scarred for life.

Keeka said the boy’s injuries appeared to be horrendous and very severe.

While some schools are known to keep dogs to protect their premises, it must be established why these particular dogs have been on the property. It must also be established who owns them, why they were not secured during school hours, and the circumstances that led to the attack.

Keeka added that apart from ensuring an urgent probe, the MEC must immediately ensure the safety of other pupils so that no other child faces a similar attack.