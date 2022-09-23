DA calls for ‘sewage crisis’ to be addressed

Witness Reporter

The Democratic Alliance said the ‘sewage crisis’ in Durban should be treated with as much financial and legislative priority as the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature debated the DA’s ‘eThekwini sewage and water provision crisis’ motion.

Martin Meyer MPL, DA KZN Spokesperson on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) described the sewage issues in eThekwini as “a humanitarian and environmental crisis of catastrophic proportions.”

Meyer said it was time for the KZN government to intervene in the matter and rescue its only metropolitan municipality.

If this government could throw all its resources into combatting Covid-19 (then) why can’t the same be done to fight this killer among us. This does not require lockdowns and vaccines, it requires the metro doing what it is supposed to do.

April Floods damage

Following the April floods, much of eThekwini’s water infrastructure was damaged leading to massive sewage leaks across the city.

A recent report presented to the legislature indicated that 80% of eThekwini’s wastewater pumps are not functional.

The sewage leaks into rivers, seas and beaches has led to many beaches in Durban being closed due to high levels of E. coli, a bacteria found in water contaminated by human faeces.

Meyer said the closure of beaches, two months before the start of the festive holiday season, spelled economic trouble for Durban’s tourism sector.

People are planning and booking their December holidays now and with our beaches dangerously polluted and closed – how many bookings do you think are coming to our city. Durban used to be known as the warmest place to be and now we are the smelliest place to be.

Meyer said the sewage leaks have had far reaching consequences on the city’s marine life and ecosystem.

Go and ask the sustenance fisherman and women of our metro, there is no fish in the Umgeni, Palmiet or other rivers that flow through our city.

Meyer said his solution was that the legislature “find the money” and activate the Section 139 clause in the constitution which gives the provincial government broad powers to intervene in the matters of a municipality.

Vusi Dube MPL, ANC member in the Human Settlements Committee, said the DA’s motion was short sighted as the entire KZN was dealing with the after-effects of the April floods.

Why is it only the metro that warrants attention? Because the DA can only answer on the things that touch the people of their own race.

Dube said the infrastructure in Durban was built during apartheid to accomodate a minority of people and post-1994, the ANC government has been working to expand it so that it accommodates all residents.