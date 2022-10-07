DA calls for special police units to deal with damage to infrastructure

Thabiso Goba

The Democratic Alliance has suggested that the establishment of specialised police units to deal with cable theft and the “sabotage” of infrastructure in Durban is needed.

On Thursday, Mat Cuthbert MP, DA shadow deputy minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, conducted an oversight inspection of several areas across Durban where there is a problem of infrastructure being stolen.

Cuthbert spoke to The Witness in Glenwood where he was looking at a line of dysfunctional streetlights in the area whose cables had been stolen.

It gets pretty dark here at night, which leaves the area prone to crime and leaves the community unsafe and insecure.

They are not able to walk around and live a quality life.

Cuthbert also visited the Bluff where “sabotaged” substations resulted in a six-hour power outage for the area, along with a hefty bill for the municipality to do repairs.

Cuthbert said the city needs to invest more in physical and human security to protect its infrastructure.

There [needs] to be a good working relationship between legitimate metal recyclers and law-enforcement authorities in local government. On a national level we are calling for [the government] to allocate more resources to the SAPS so there is a specialised national unit, and ensure we use existing legislation —such as the Second Hand Goods Act — so that people who are found guilty of stealing and vandalising public infrastructure are held to account.

In a press briefing yesterday, eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda also addressed the issue of public infrastructure being stolen.

Kaunda said the rising inequality in society, along with high rates of unemployment and homelessness, are partly to blame for the situation.