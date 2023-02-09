DA calls KZN Disaster Centre a ‘potential disaster itself’

Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for an urgent engagement with the director of KwaZulu-Natal’s Disaster Management Centre.

This follows an unannounced DA oversight to the Pietermaritzburg-based facility on Wednesday, which was hindered due to the absence of senior officials.

According to the DA’s KZN spokesperson on the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Martin Meyer, the DA’s inspection of some areas within the centre revealed a facility that is a potential disaster itself with only few officials floating around and no evidence of the high-level nerve centre that it is supposed to be.

Equally unnerving is the fact that despite severe weather warnings for large parts of the province, both the director and the deputy director were not present as they were allegedly in meetings in Durban to discuss last year’s April floods.

“KZN is a province with more than its fair share of natural disasters and this centre should be on high alert at all times.

DA’s findings on the centre in 2022

Yet, a written parliamentary reply to questions by the DA late last year, revealed that the centre is only operating at around 50% capacity with 17 out of 35 posts currently vacant, 13 of which are classified as critical.

He added that the DA will now write to the director of the centre to request a full engagement with him, as they need to be shown exactly what happens at this centre and establish whether the shortfalls in terms of staffing and budgeting still exist and how this can be remediated before another crisis occurs.

