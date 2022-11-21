DA demands concrete plans and time frames to fix Msunduzi Municipality

Chris Ndaliso

Impatience and politicking about the current situation of Msunduzi Municipality is not in the best interest of the ratepayers of the city.

This was the response by city manager Lulamile Mapholoba to an email by DA councillor Ross Strachan requesting a clear plan of action with time frames to address the deteriorating state of Msunduzi.

But, Mapholoba said changing Msunduzi for the better will not happen overnight, and the process needed all involved to pull together.

In the email, which Mapholoba’s office received on Thursday morning, Strachan said the plan of action was necessitated as the communities of Northdale continued to deal with prolonged water outages.

The increased service delivery deterioration throughout the city and the lack of general capacity to deal timeously with these challenges is of grave concern. We have requested that the plan of action prioritises the lack of capacity within the water and sanitation department in terms of plumbers, tools of trade and overtime.

“This department is almost dysfunctional without proper management. Sewerage leaks and burst pipes take up to a week [to fix] at times, and some are not attended to at all due to the lack of general capacity both in tools of trade and manpower,” said Strachan.

He said roads and properties were being damaged due to these unresolved water and sanitation issues throughout the city.

“Electricity infrastructure has been and still is exposed to vandalism and natural corrosion due to our lack of ability to safeguard and maintain the infrastructure. This has been raised on a regular basis with senior management.

The lack of clear communication between the call centre and the technical departments are still leaving a massive gap in terms of feedback to our communities when these service delivery interruptions arise, therefore leaving councilors scrambling to provide feedback to their respective residents, when the job of the municipal call centre fails. This cannot be the order of the day, we need an urgent and feasible plan of action.

Mapholoba said Strachan, as part of the executive committee, knows the programmes that are in place to turn around the fortunes of the city.

He said people should be worried about those who point at, or identify problems without providing possible solutions.

“On Thursday we had Cogta apprising municipal senior management on the status of the expenditure of the municipal infrastructure grant. I decided not to make the item confidential, but for Cogta to present before everyone so that we are all on the same wavelength.

“His stance is just cheap politicking because we all know that there are coming by-elections and his action is not surprising.

The DA is headed towards by-elections in wards 25 and 28. This follows the recent resignation of Michael Bond (ward 25), who was sworn in as an MP in the national parliament and the membership termination of Lucky Naicker (ward 28) following various allegations against him.

Strachan is trying his best to be seen as working, but the truth is that he does not have the interests of the ratepayers at heart because if he did, he would be identifying problems and providing possible solutions. We are working hard to turn the fortunes of the city around and on the 30th of this month we will be tabling our quarterly report to council. We won’t be disrupted by cheap politicking in our quest to improve the situation of our city.

Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics said they met with Mapholoba last Friday and outlined issues they wanted to be discussed. Chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said the meeting was productive.

“As we had a list of issues to discuss he invited senior managers from different business units to the meeting. He did mention that they are taking consequence management seriously and some staff have seen cases opened at SAPS.

“We wanted a turnaround strategy on addressing the many challenges and to take the municipality out of administration. The manager committed to meet with us on a monthly basis in order to address the many challenges together,” said Waldhausen.