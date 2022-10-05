Former DA KZN leader resigns

Chris Ndaliso

Another Democratic Alliance member in KwaZulu-Natal has resigned from his position.

Zwakele Mncwango resigned as the party’s KZN legislature member. In a statement on Wednesday, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers acknowledged and accepted Mncwango’s resignation.

“We welcome his decision to remain a member of the DA. The party in KZN would like to thank Zwakele for his enormous contribution to the party as both the DA caucus leader in eThekwini and the provincial leader of the party in the province,” said Rodgers.

He said Mncwango had met with him prior to his official resignation to indicate his reasons for stepping down as DA Chief Whip and member of the legislature.

“The DA would like to wish Zwakele all the very best as he begins a new chapter in his personal journey,” he said.

On his Facebook page, Mncwango posted a statement that it was with a heavy heart to tender his resignation on Tuesday. The resignation is effective from October 15.

Mncwango speaks on his decision to resign

“This decision is predicated on factors that I have pondered over a period of time in terms of my role in politics. I entered politics for the sole purpose of serving the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa at large for their betterment and progress, and to make this country what we all desired it to be.

“I did not come to this decision easily. In reaching this decision I engaged in much soul-searching and reflection over a period of time and decided that I had to evaluate how much more of a contribution I could make going forward. In the process, I questioned whether or not the KZN legislature was the right place to continue to best serve the people of the province.

“I met with my provincial leader, Mr. Francois Rogers, on Monday, and had a lengthy discussion with him with regard to my future in politics and expressed my reasons for making such a decision. I thanked him for his support and guidance and his leadership.

“There are certain options that I might consider for the future such as whether to remain in politics or further my academic studies or even venture into the corporate world should I decide to do so,” said Mncwango in the statement.