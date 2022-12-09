DA members want cop accused of raping suspect suspended

Lethiwe Makhanya

Members of the Democratic Alliance are calling for the police officer who is accused of raping a woman suspect to be suspended pending investigations.

On Friday, a group of DA members including ward 32 councillor Garth Middleton picketed outside Mountain Rise Police Station, where they submitted their memorandum of demands.

It is alleged that the 38-year-old woman was raped between Saturday and early Sunday morning.

The woman was arrested on Friday last week and was detained for the weekend.

She alleges that a police officer came into the holding cells and raped her twice.

Organiser of the picket, Hannah Shameema Winkler, who is also a member of parliament and constituent head for the Midlands told The Witness that they are in support of the alleged survivors of sexual assault.

She said they were alerted about the incident earlier this week.

We are highly concerned by this allegation and we call for an immediate suspension of the official in question, pending the outcome of the investigation.

We have also requested that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) have a meeting with us as the DA to give us an update as to where the investigation sits at present.

She added that what makes things worse is the fact that the incident allegedly happened during the 16 days of activism campaign.

It is horrifying that an SAPS member who is meant to protect the most vulnerable women and children has now been implicated in an incident like this.

We are going to fight for justice and to ensure that the investigation is swiftly and thoroughly concluded.

She said they were informed that they will get a response by Friday.

If the responses to the memorandum are not forthcoming, we will speak to my colleagues at a national level and we will put pressure on the department to ensure that we receive an adequate response and that this matter is dealt with urgently.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said the investigation is under way and they can only pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is complete