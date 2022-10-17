DA’s Mncwango joins ActionSA

Clive Ndou

Former DA KwaZulu-Natal Legislature chief whip, Zwakele Mncwango, on Monday officially joined ActionSA.

Mncwango, who recently resigned as both the DA’s MPL and member, was unveiled as ActionSA’s new KZN provincial chairperson by ActionSA leadership during a media briefing held in Durban.

A former DA KZN provincial leader, Mncwango has been at loggerheads with the DA national leadership over what amongst other things he claimed was the official opposition’s failure to promote free speech within the party.

Flanked by ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and the party’s nation chairperson, Michael Beaumont, Mncwango said he was confident of ActionSA’s future in the country.