DA opposes push to amalgamate uMngeni with Impendle and Mooi-Mpofana

By Clive Ndou

Residents of the uMngeni Municipality have the most to lose in the event of the council being amalgamated with neighbouring municipalities.

This is according to DA national deputy spokesperson on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

The ANC-run uMgungundlovu District Municipality is currently pushing for the uMngeni Municipality to be amalgamated with the Impendle and Mooi-Mpofana municipalities.

According to uMgungundlovu District Municipality mayor Mzi Zuma, the amalgamation of the three municipalities will result in the equitable sharing of resources among the residents of the three councils, and the reduction in operational costs.

However, Bouw-Spies, who serves in the National Assembly Cogta portfolio committee, which recently held a meeting with the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB), said amalgamating uMgeni with Impendle and Mooi Mpofana municipalities, both of which are “dysfunctional”, was a recipe for disaster.

Returning uMngeni back into the orbit of the ANC would be spiteful to the residents of uMngeni, who voted overwhelmingly for the DA in 2021 and rejected the ANC’s poor governance record in the municipality.

“Under DA mayor Chris Pappas, uMngeni has settled its municipal debts, extended the basket of free services to the poor and vulnerable, and improved service delivery outcomes.

“It is this functionality that the ANC wants to collapse through a cynical amalgamation with dysfunctional ANC municipalities,” she said.

The MDB has called for public input on the proposal for the amalgamation of the three municipalities.

Members of the Cogta portfolio committee, Bouw-Spies said, attempted to establish the identities of individuals and parties behind the proposal.

Although the MDB [said] that they won’t be releasing the identities of the external parties who made proposals to change municipal outer boundaries, prompting the ongoing public consultation process, the idea to merge uMngeni with the ANC-run Mpofana and Impendle municipalities has the ANC’s dirty hands written all over it.

The uMngeni Municipality includes up-market surburbs, such as Hilton and Howick, and tourist attraction sites including Midmar Dam and the Nelson Mandela Capture site in Howick.

Bouw-Spies called on uMngeni Municipality residents to reject the proposal.

However, ANC Moses Mabhida regional chairperson Mzi Thebolla rejected the DA’s “propaganda”, saying the proposal has nothing to do with the fact that the DA was currently in charge at the uMngeni Municipality.

“As the ANC, we are not surprised that the DA in this day and age is still defending apartheid’s segregation policies,” he said.

Thebolla said the DA in the uMngeni Municipality, “will come and go” but the “ANC’s racial integration and economic redress policies will remain”.

As the ANC, we have always been saying that we will do whatever is necessary to dismantle apartheid boundaries and bring government services closer to our people. Why is the DA still clinging on to boundaries created by apartheid’s spatial framework?

Initially, the ANC had been pushing for a single Metro municipality within the district. However, the programme was put on ice after it was realised that the scale of economic activities within the district were not high enough to meet the MDB’s requirements.