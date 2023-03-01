DA takes eThekwini to court over sewage crisis

Witness Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini has taken court action against the eThekwini Municipality regarding the ongoing sewage crisis in the Metro, and the matter is expected to be heard on April 3.

The DA in eThekwini has filled court papers in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to compel the ANC-run eThekwini Municipality to file a court approved action plan to address the continued sewage crisis which has overrun the city.

ALSO READ | Concerns over rapid expansion of informal settlements in eThekwini

According to the DA leadership in the province, this was the culmination of months of work by its legal team and councillors to ensure that it had a solid case to compel the municipality to comply with relevant laws and legislation.

Press briefing

DA KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson, Dean Macpherson, DA eThekwini Caucus Leader, Councillor Thabani Mthethwa and DA eThekwini exco member, Councillor Yogis Govender, announced these actions and a court date at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The DA also sought to have the court compel eThekwini to comply with directives in terms of the National Environment Management Act (Nema) which have been issued by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea). READ MORE Lane closures on N2, Sarnia Road Bridge

Macpherson said the DA had embarked on this specific course of action because it believes it was the quickest and best way to solve this crisis using existing national legislation, and through government issued directives that must be complied with.