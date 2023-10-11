DA takes on Msunduzi, Royal AM

By Chris Ndaliso

The DA in Msunduzi has turned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to overturn council’s R27 million sponsorship to the Royal AM Football Club.

The party, after what they said have been numerous failed attempts to get the sponsorship contract scrapped, resorted to applying for a review of the decision to sponsor the team, citing a number of alleged illegalities in the deal.

In court papers seen by The Witness, the party is seeking declaratory relief in respect of the alleged unlawful decision to sponsor the PSL soccer club owned by wealthy Durban businesswoman Shaun Mpisane.

The grounds to seek this review, according to the party’s founding affidavit, are the unlawfulness of the contract, procedural irrationality, reasonableness, and material error of fact.

DA caucus leader in Msunduzi, councillor Ross Strachan told The Witness the party has served Msunduzi and the Royal AM Football Club with court papers over their refusal to concede to the party’s demands over what they cliam is the illegal R27 million sponsorship of the club by the bankrupt coalition-run municipality.

While the municipality continues to “collapse around us”, its finances are in disarray, and it cannot execute the basic constitutional mandate in terms of service delivery, said Strachan.

He said they will pursue personal costs against those officials who were involved in the process and the decision-making in the allegedly corrupt and unlawful decision.

The city has 15 days to state why its decision to sponsor the club should not be overturned.

The DA’s application is against the municipality, city council, Royal AM Football Club, KZN Cogta MEC and city manager Lulamile Mapholoba, who has been cited in his professional and personal capacity.

No relief has been sought against the Cogta MEC if the application is not challenged.

In the court papers, the DA details Royal AM club owner Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile’s social and financial standing.

The municipality is, however, in a perilous financial position. The National Treasury has [recently] concluded that the municipality’s budget is unfunded, not credible, and not sustainable. It has been placed under administration by the provincial executive for over four years. The municipality is in a downward spiral of decay and has failed to provide its residents with access to basic municipal services.

“Despite its failure to comply with its critical constitutional and statutory duties concerning the provision of basic services, and its dire financial position, the council decided at the special [council] meeting held on July 19, 2023 to approve a sponsorship agreement between the City and the Royal AM for a period of three years commencing from the 2023/24 financial year,” says the DA in the application.

The club, through its publicist Nikiwe Nyembe, said they had no knowledge of the court documents “… and thus, we have no further comments to provide on the matter. Our primary focus is on the business of football as we eagerly anticipate the Carling Black Label Cup draw by the PSL, which is scheduled to take place today [Tuesday],” said the club.

City spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the court papers have been received and are being studied to determine the next course of action.

A court date for the matter to be heard is yet to be set.