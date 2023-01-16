DA targets Pietermaritzburg’s Ward 28

Chris Ndaliso

The Democratic Alliance has roped in its national leader, John Steenhuisen, in its campaign ahead of the hotly-contested January 18 Ward 28 by-election.

Steenhuisen visited the ward and addressed a group of supporters next to the damaged electricity substation in Northdale on Saturday.

The ward was run by the DA under councillor Lucky Naicker before he was ousted by the party after he was found guilty on numerous charges, including damning allegations.

Steenhuisen told supporters that the by-elections were important, not only for the DA, but for Msunduzi Municipality at large.

He said should the ANC win the race, it would be a sign of rewarding the party for “maladministration”.

“This municipality is dysfunctional. You have never-ending water outages, electricity issues, the grass is not cut and a number of other issues, including the state in which the municipality is in.

The message is that the situation does not have to be like this. If we stand together, because this is not about individuals, it’s about all of us, we can make the change needed by the residents of Msunduzi

Touching on the issue of electricity and the recent announcement of the electricity tariff hike, he encouraged his party members to join in the protest march to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House on January 25 against the electricity crisis.

“We have briefed our attorneys to file papers to interdict the National Energy Regulator of South Africa from implementing the tariff increase. This particular matter [electricity tariff increase] is uniting South Africans because it touches us all.

“We will do whatever it takes; it does not matter how much it will cost [to get the interdict], we will pull out all the stops. We are for change, a change for a better life for all,” he said.

A Northdale resident, Veena Vawda, said having any political party visiting the area meant nothing to her if the visits were “just for vote gaining”. “I trust that the DA will bring the change we need in this community. My prayer is that Mr Steenhuisen did not travel all the way to just make promises his party will not fulfil. We are tired of the treatment we are getting from Msunduzi.

“I do not want to sound unfair to the new municipal manager, Mr Mapholoba, because he inherited this mess and he gave his word that he will change the city for the benefit of its citizens. But that does not change the state of affairs at the moment.

“I think he deserves to be given a chance because he has shown to be an open person so far. He just needs to allow the politicians to run their politics and he must have a strong hand as the administrative head of the municipality. Politicians, too, need not interfere with the administrative issues of the municipality,” said Vawda.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the DA is desperate as they never expected to be rejected by the people in the northern areas.

He said to bring Msunduzi into their campaigning was a cheap blow.

Come January 18, Parusha Chetty will be the councillor of that ward. The DA have their tail between their legs and are shocked that people are coming back to the ANC. We serve all citizens, in all wards irrespective of which political party is in charge.

“In the past four months, we spent R62 million resuscitating the roads in areas where the ANC is not in charge. So, I don’t think that is a sign that we are servicing only areas which are ANC-run. Steenhuisen and his party must just take a chill pill,” said Thebolla.