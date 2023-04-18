Dakota informal settlement residents to receive building material after fire

The distribution of building materials to the families of Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo, south of Durban, which was gutted by a fire on Saturday, will be rolled out this week.
The eThekwini Municipality said it was just waiting to complete the profiling process before distributing the materials.
About 500 shacks were destroyed in a fire on Saturday and more than 1 000 people were evacuated to the nearby community hall.
Affected residents are currently housed in marquees erected near Dakota Beach while the site is being cleared.
The municipality said the families were being provided with meals and clean water.
The municipality is working with other spheres of government, business as well as humanitarian organisations to provide additional support.
Sassa and Home Affairs officials are on site assisting with documentation lost in the fire.
Healthcare and psychosocial services are being provided to residents.
“Pupils are being assisted with school uniforms by various stakeholders,” said eThekwini head of communication Lindiwe Khuzwayo.
Khuzwayo said city fire-fighting teams worked for hours to extinguish the blaze on Saturday night.
Despite their efforts being hampered by congestion in the settlement, they managed to save about 50 dwellings. Reports that the teams struggled with fire hydrants not having water are misleading and untrue.
The Democratic Alliance in KZN visited Isipingo to provide relief and seek assistance for the residents who lost their homes and belongings.
The DA provided groceries including food and nappies for children at the temporary shelter.
Provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, said this tragedy was a reflection of the city’s failure in providing adequate housing for its people.
No human being should be living in a shack dwelling and the city has failed this community.