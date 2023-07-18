Dalton businessmen found dead with their hands tied and throats slit

By Akheel Sewsunker

The bodies of two businessmen, a father and son, were found in Dalton with their hands tied and their throats slit on Monday morning.

Iqbal Zafar, who owns the store next to the men’s store, said he saw them on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, we were welding the gate at their store and we closed late in the night. We closed our shops together that day. That was the last time I saw them. On Friday, they did not open. On Saturday they did not open. I did not think that it was suspicious because they have family in Mozambique who they go and visit.

Zafar added that the men were among the best people he knew.

“They were very good people. They were always helping and very kind-hearted. The uncle was like a father to me. It is not right that something like this can happen to good people,” he said.

Zafar said the men stayed alone and did not have any other family.

Another man who knew the businessmen echoed similar sentiments.

They were good people. They were always with us. They always shared with us. If we were sitting outside and drinking Coke, they would come and drink with us. Even though we were his tenants, they treated us well.

Police did not comment by the time of publication.