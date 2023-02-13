Damaged electrical cables cause huge problem

Witness Reporter

The eThekwini Municipality says contractors and property owners, who have been found to have damaged electrical cables, will be fined and charged the full cost of electrical repairs.

The municipality sent this stern warning to contractors and property owners who damage underground power cables, adding that it was concerned by an increased number of power outages recently.

According to the city, this was caused by contractors and property owners who, when excavating, disregard signs indicating the presence of underground cables.

The municipality said such activities frequently end up plunging thousands of residents into darkness.

eThekwini spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the majority of power outages recorded recently were due to this unlawful conduct.

The city hereby urges consumers, contractors and property owners, who wish to excavate, to follow proper procedures.

They should do this by visiting the municipal offices to get a GIS record of the location of the infrastructure that is beneath the ground.

Damage to underground cables does not only leave residents in darkness but can also cause fatal or severe injury, electrocution and explosions.

The municipality also recently raised concerns over damage caused by vandalism, construction, cable theft and motor vehicle accidents.

The city said breaks in the fibre lines often lead to prepaid electricity e-services being inactive and urged residents to report any form of vandalism.