Damaged Willowton Road to finally receive much-needed repairs

Witness Reporter

The damaged section of Willowton Road, near Ohrtmann Road in Pietermaritzburg, which is riddled with potholes, will soon be fixed.

Residents, motorists and business owners who use the road frequently have been calling on Msunduzi Municipality to fix it for weeks. The road is riddled with potholes, which fill up with water when it rains, making driving extremely difficult and dangerous.

Msunduzi’s deputy mayor and chairperson of the infrastructure services portfolio committee, Mxolisi Mkhize, said the road should be fixed by the end of this week.

ALSO READ | llegal connections thought to be behind substation blasts on Pietermaritzburg’s Willowton Road

Mkhize, who inspected the road on Monday, said the road has caused serious problems for the businesses located there.

He said trucks were unable to access their businesses easily because of the road damage.

There’s a serious hole caused by a leaking pipe that we believe should be fixed.

There are also blocked drains and our catch-pits are no longer accepting this water.

He also visited other roads yesterday with teams from the roads and water departments to assess the problems and have them fixed, he said.

He added that the roads and water departments are working together to resolve the problem, whereby water needs to be drained so that the actual cause of the problem can be identified.