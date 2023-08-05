Dangers lurk for delivery drivers

By Chanel George

Delivery motorcycles are the most convenient and fastest way to deliver food, but they are also the easiest targets for criminals, due to their carrying cash.

Food delivery drivers and motorcycle riders have spoken out about the challenges they have faced as a result of increased crime in Pietermaritzburg, and the province.

Crime statistics in the country show that crime is on the rise, and firearm theft is a growing concern, with police firearms being stolen.

Food delivery, which became a lucrative business during lockdown, and has continued to grow since then, provides many jobs for the unemployed.

However, over the years the job has become progressively more dangerous, as criminals cottoned on to the fact that the drivers often carry cash, from payments for orders.

A driver, who owns her own business and was also a Mr D driver as a second income, said she recently quit her job as a delivery driver when the conditions became too risky for a female driver who delivers alone.

“People don’t understand how dangerous this job has become. We are literally risking our lives, especially at night,” she said. The driver, who asked to remain unnamed, said she quit her job after an incident during a delivery to Eastwood.

“One of the deliveries I did, the address provided was located in Eastwood. I drove until I ended up in Thembalihle. Had I known the delivery was meant for that area, I would never have taken the order. The gentleman did not disclose his proper address,” she said.

She told Weekend Witness about another driver who had been forced to flee into the bushes in Sobantu after he was attacked.

“He was full of blackjacks, all over his body. Sobantu for me, personally, is the worst place to deliver,” she said.

A video of a delivery man being robbed of his motorcycle during a delivery last month has also been spreading on social media.

Nzuzo Ngubane, a delivery driver, said he drives into dangerous areas on a daily basis, but he is always on the lookout while waiting for the customer to come out of the house to collect the order.

“I’m lucky because I haven’t experienced any robberies, but because of the stories I’ve heard from other drivers we work with, I’m always on the lookout, especially at night,” he said. Ngubane said the doors of the car must be locked at all times.

“When I’m two minutes away from the customer’s house, I call so they can wait for me outside. This way, I go in and out in dangerous areas faster, which reduces the risks of being robbed,” he said.

Ngubane said most of the time, drivers get robbed right in front of the customer’s gate while waiting for them so it’s better if the customer waits outside so that it is a fast exchange when the driver arrives.

“It’s worse now because of load shedding, drivers get robbed a lot,” he said.

Mi7 National Group told Weekend Witness it has observed a growing trend of crimes targeted at delivery drivers.

“This is primarily due to the burgeoning demand for delivery services, which has in turn increased the number of economically affordable motorcycles in use. Regrettably, these motorcycles have become a target for opportunistic criminals.

“Incidents have occurred in a variety of circumstances — for example, some drivers have been hijacked, others have had their vehicles stolen when parked. There’s also a distressing tactic where culprits deliberately bump into the motorcycle, causing the driver to fall, and then seize the opportunity to steal the vehicle.

“It’s important to clarify that this is a national concern, affecting not only the northern suburbs of Pietermaritzburg but other regions as well,” said Mi7 spokesperson Colin David.

David added that tracking the stolen vehicles and motorcycles is challenging as many of them do not have tracking devices or lack proper registration.

“It appears that these stolen motorcycles often find their way across borders, or are resold in different cities. However, despite these difficulties, Mi7 National Group has successfully recovered eight stolen delivery motorcycles [this year], with the aid of tracking devices installed in these vehicles.”

He urged delivery drivers to exercise caution when out on deliveries, especially at night.

Over and above being vigilant, David offered a few preventative measures drivers can take:

• Install tracking devices: This not only aids in the recovery of stolen vehicles but can also act as a deterrent for would-be thieves.

• Use secure parking: Whenever possible, drivers should park in secure, well-lit areas to minimise risk.

• Stay alert: Always be aware of your surroundings, especially in unfamiliar or less-travelled areas.

• Quick delivery: Minimise the time spent parked and unattended. The faster the delivery, the less opportunity for criminals.

• Regular vehicle checks: Ensuring the motorcycle is in good condition can reduce the chance of breakdowns in potentially risky areas. SAPS did not respond at the time of publication.