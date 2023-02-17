Day two of the Dusi Marathon

Carl Peters

Twelve-time Dusi Canoe Marathon champion Andy Birkett won Stage 2 of the 2023 edition of the race between Pietermaritzburg and Durban on Friday to remain the overall leader of the three-day competition by a strong margin.

Racing in generally high water and overcast conditions, Birkett clocked 2hr 57min 53sec for the stage victory and sat with an aggregate time of 4hr 51min 53sec after two days of heavy paddling and running.

Young David Evans took second place for the stage to move into third spot overall, nine minutes off Birkett’s leading time but still at the top of the Under-23 category.

Msawenkosi Mtolo finished third on Friday, but remained second overall, roughly eight minutes adrift of the powerful Birkett.

The stage featured 46 kilometres of canoeing and compulsory portaging (running) for the more than 400 participants from Dusi Bridge to Msinsi Resort on Inanda Dam outside Hillcrest – the longest stage of the gruelling river marathon.

Women’s race

The women’s race on Friday saw Christie Mackenzie take a second consecutive stage win to create a massive overall lead in the tough race.

Seeking her third consecutive singles (K1) title in the Dusi, Mackenzie completed the stage in 3hr 22min 01sec and moved to an overall time of 5hr 34min 58ec.

Bridgitte Hartley finished the stage in second place in 3hr 35min 07sec to remain second overall, but a whopping 27 minutes behind Mackenzie on aggregate.

Another famous Dusi competitor, Jordan Peek took third place in the stage in 3hr 42min 44sec to keep her third spot overall, except it’s some 35 minutes off Mackenzie’s top pace.

The third and final stage on Saturday is 36km long from Inanda Dam to Blue Lagoon in Durban.

This is the 72nd edition of the Dusi, having been started by famous conservationist Ian Player in 1952.