Dayanand fraud case postponed

Chris Ndaliso

The fraud case against Pietermaritzburg doctor Navind Dayanand, his wife Nerupa, his company, Daymed Private Hospital (Pty) Ltd and others was postponed to May 3.

The accused are facing a raft of fraud charges including tax evasion. The magistrate’s court heard on Friday that Dayanand’s attorney had withdrawn from the case.

He was representing Dayanand, his wife, the hospital and accused number 6, Yagasami Perumal.

The new attorney requested that the matter be remanded for him to go through his clients’ statements and for consultation purposes.

The court did not object to the proposal.

Dayanand is charged with his wife Nerupa, Douglas Mpofu, Carla Domenica Louden, and Perumal.

The Dayanands are charged with company income tax (CIT) fraud, value added tax (VAT) fraud, and pay as you earn (PAYE) credit fraud with an actual prejudice of approximately R37 million to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and a potential prejudice of R498 million for PAYE, among other charges.

The alleged offences took place from 2012 to 2020.