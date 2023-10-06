Dead body found dumped in Taylors Halt

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Mystery surrounds the discovery of the body of a 28-year-old man which was dumped at the bus shelter in Taylors Halt on Wednesday.

Police have launched an investigation after Thamsanqa Zuma’s body was found with multiple assault wounds on his head at the KwaGijima area in Pietermaritzburg.

It is suspected that he was assaulted somewhere and dumped at the shelter, as there was no blood found where he was dumped.

Vulindlela community policing forum chairperson Qalangaye Zondi, said drug usage and “a lack of conscience contributes a lot to the increase in crime”.

Being unemployed doesn’t give you the right to commit crime. Government and individuals need to initiate programmes to engage with people about the dangers of being involved in criminal activities.

“On Saturday, we will be having a motorcade with the aim of raising awareness,” he added.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said no one has been arrested yet.

“We appeal to anyone who might have information that could assist police in investigations, and in finding the suspects, to come forward,” he said.