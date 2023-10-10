Deadly shooting in Edendale

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The police have urged the public to work with them so justice can be served following a shooting incident that claimed a life in Edendale on Friday night.

According to the police, it is alleged that Siphesihle Nhlakanipho Madondo (21) was with three of his friends when they stopped at the Lay Centre in Pietermaritzburg to relieve themselves on the side of the road at around 9.45 pm.

Police said it’s alleged that on their way back to the car, they noticed two unknown men who came towards their vehicle.

ALSO READ | Shooting in Umlazi leaves two dead

The men immediately ran back into the vehicle after the men who approached them started firing gunshots.

It is alleged that Madondo drove, trying to flee the scene but the car he drove collided into a gatepost at one of the nearby houses.

Madondo sustained gunshot wounds to his buttocks and the bullet went into his stomach. He died at the scene.

Two people, who cannot be named, are fighting for their lives in hospital after they sustained head injuries, while another 21-year-old sustained injuries to the left knee and the right arm after being shot.

A 23-year-old managed to escape unharmed as he jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Msunduzi Municipality ward 22 councillor, Thembinkosi Zondi, said the incident has left them traumatised “as our ward is very peaceful”.

“It is very concerning to see crime incidents continuing to occur. We have learnt that the victims are not from this ward and it concerns us as we don’t know the motive,” said Zondi.

Plessislaer community policing forum chairperson, Sifiso Mavundla, said it concerns them that the incident involves young people.

We are faced with a huge challenge. A few months ago we had a youth summit at a provincial level and amongst the topics for discussion was this issue of young people and crime. This programme was led by the youth [crime prevention unit].

ALSO READ | Cash-in-transit crimes in spotlight

He added that they have embarked on a community in blue project where young people take charge alongside older members of the community and do patrols and roadblocks.

“I think if the youth see other young people working with the police maybe the public will start coming forward and provide information,” he said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a murder and two counts of attempted murder cases have been opened for investigation.

ALSO READ | 21-year-old Northdale woman beaten to death