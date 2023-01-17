Deadly shooting of a family of four shocks kwaPata

Lethiwe Makhanya

Ward 10 councillor Themba Cyril Ngubane says they are at their wit’s end on how to deal with the ongoing crime in his ward.

Ngubane was reacting to an incident where four family members were shot, in the Vumabasi area, in KwaPata.

The Mbhele family members were shot by two unknown men on Thursday night.

Thokozile Mbhele (51) and her daughter, Thobeka Mbhele (24), were shot dead while Jabulani Hadebe (55) and Aphiwe Mbhele (15) were rushed to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said Thokozile and her daughter sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene. Jabulani was shot in the left leg and Aphiwe was shot in the arm.

It is alleged that two suspects who were wearing balaclavas met up with the Mbhele family’s neighbour, who was walking with her boyfriend in the streets.

“The suspects then instructed the female neighbour to go and knock at the Mbhele family’s door and tell them to open the door for her. They threatened to kill her and her boyfriend if she did not comply with their instructions,” he said.

Gwala said the neighbour did as instructed by the gunmen. He said she told them that their son was being assaulted and they needed to open the door, which they did.

The two suspects then opened fire on them without saying a word. The motive for this shooting is not known at this stage. Police are investigating two cases of murder and two cases of attempted murder.

Ward councillor Ngubane said the situation is tense at the moment and the residents are traumatised and scared because of crime in the area.

“What is happening in this area is such a disgrace that we do not even know how to cope because even the police are struggling to deal with it. In this particular incident we don’t know what might have led to this brutality and I am yet to meet with the family.

“I’m going to meet with the speaker and see how we can intervene to assist the family. What happened in this family is very painful and scary,” he said.

He said although they are aware of the crime that is taking place in the area, which has mostly been housebreakings, hearing stories like this is always shocking.