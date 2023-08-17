Death toll in KZN bus crash rises to eight

By Chanel George

The death toll in the tragic school excursion bus accident which occurred in the beginning of the month has risen to eight after two more people were confirmed dead in hospital.

The accident occurred at the Hluhluwe Game Reserve in northern KZN on August 8, while Grade 10 and 11 pupils were in transit.

The bus landed on the side of the road. It is believed that more than 35 people were injured in the crash.

All the pupils involved in the crash were from Mchitheki Secondary School in Nongoma.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the driver died in Ngwelezane Hospital on Monday and one pupil died on Thursday morning at Hlabisa Hospital. The total number of fatalities is currently eight.