Debunking misconceptions around blood stem cell donations

Witness Reporter

A sangoma is debunking several cultural misconceptions around blood stem cell donation in an effort to encourage traditionalists to become donors.

DKMS, an international non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders, said it is in dire need for donors.

According to DKMS, approximately 14 in every 100 000 people are diagnosed with leukaemia every year. In children, this increases to 271 and is the most commonly diagnosed cancer amongst South African children.

ALSO READ | Treverton College pupils challenge other schools to contribute to conservation

Leukaemia is a blood cancer that affects blood cells in the bone marrow. But, because there are different types of blood cancers, the incidence rates continue to significantly increase.

With this being the 12th deadliest form of cancer in the country, a bone marrow stem cell transplant is often a patient’s only hope of survival.

Unfortunately, DKMS said only a mere 30% of cancer patients find a matching donor.

For a patient of African descent diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood disorder, the chances of finding a matching donor either on a national or international registry is less than 20%.

This is because only 10% of donors are of African descent and a match is highest among those from a patient’s own ethnic group since similar human leukocyte antigens (HLA) characteristics are essential for a match.

In an effort to dismiss the misconceptions around blood stem cell donations, traditional healer Honey Makwakwa, better known as Makhosi Nomabutho, founder of Sangoma Society and a registered stem cell donor, said, “If trees possess medicinal properties, then how could our bodies not have medicinal value too?

And, if there is medicine that lives within the blood and bones which have been lent to me by my ancestors, why shouldn’t I use it for healing and helping another person to live?

ALSO READ | King Charles III to be crowned in May

Makhosi said the topic of blood stem cell donation can raise issues, not only amongst traditional healers, but also amongst those who use their services — which is approximately 45% of the population.

“Many people are cautious about their blood and blood stem cells since these contain the essence of your DNA and people believe it can be used to siphon your strength or as part of a hex against you, so they might be reluctant to donate.”

Additionally, there are those who navigate the health care space with mistrust of Western medicine and believe that blood and blood stem cell donation will mean that their power will be taken from them.

“Theories like this emanate from within the informal environment and thrive as people still recover from the impacts of colonisation.”

Makhosi said because of these misconceptions, people suffer when needing to find a match.

She went on to urge South Africans to consider that “just as the work of traditional healers is God’s work, so too is medical science”.

Blood stem cell donation procedure:

According to the Life Healthcare website, there is no need for an operation.

To stimulate the production and release of blood stem cells, the donor receives a series of injections. After three days of injections, the donation process can begin.

Two needles are inserted – one in each arm. Blood is drawn from one arm, circulated through a cell-separator machine, and the stem cells are collected. The remaining blood is returned through the other arm and the entire process takes four to six hours.

With stem cell donation from the blood, there is very little pain involved. The process is similar to donating platelets or whole blood donation.