Decomposing body found in Pietermaritzburg CBD

By Chanel George

A decomposing body was discovered by community members on Gumtree Road in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning.

SAPS members on the scene told The Witness that a community member had reported a dead corpse in the bush, across the street from McDonald’s on Gumtree Road.

It was reportedly difficult to determine if the corpse was male or female because the body had already started to decompose.

“Based on the clothing and blankets, we can infer that this was a vagrant who most likely fell asleep and did not wake up. There is currently no evidence to suggest that this person was murdered,” said a police officer at the scene.

They claimed that based on how far along the decomposition is, the body had likely been there for two to three days.