Delivery driver shot dead during alleged hijacking in Durban

Witness Reporter

A delivery driver was shot dead during an alleged hijacking incident on Currie Road in the Berea area of Durban on Saturday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said reports from the scene indicate that the man, who was a delivery driver, was shot in an alleged hijacking incident.

He said the man was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

Van Reenen added that the police were also in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigations.