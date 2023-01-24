Demand for solar power and inverters booms

Londiwe Xulu

Business is booming for the local solar power industry, with many residents opting for alternative energy as a solution to the ongoing load shedding.

The uncertainty as to when load shedding will end, after Eskom announced permanent Stage 2 and 3 load shedding for the next 24 months, has prompted more people to consider installing solar panels at their businesses and homes.

Others are opting for inverters only, mostly due to budgetary constraints.

Local businesses said since the last Stage 6 load shedding, a number of people have been making enquiries and buying solar panels, as well as back-up inverters.

Robbie Cameron, from Midlands Solar Sales, who mostly sells backup inverters, said their suppliers were even running out of stock because of the demand for inverters. Cameron said, since September last year, stock has been running out as the demand ramps up.

These back-up invertors are used during load shedding hours. They are recharged once the electricity is back on. A lot of people are buying these since the increase in load shedding, to the extent that suppliers are also running out of stock everywhere in the country and people are having to wait for stock to be shipped in.

A Pietermaritzburg resident, who has been using inverters, said it was the best decision he made for his family.

David Ngubo, from Scottsville, said he bought an inverter for lights at home so his children could study during load shedding at night.

“My daughter was in matric and preferred to study at night. Early last year, when we started to have continual load shedding, I enquired about the inverters and got a quote from a local business and then purchased them for my family.”

When stage 6 load shedding hit, I realised I had made a good decision because at least there would be light in my house during load shedding or when there’s outages due to power trips, which is also something common in our city.

Boom for businesses that deal with solar panels

The owner of Blomeyers Electrical, Mark Blomeyers, said they have been overwhelmingly busy since last year.

He said that about 90% of customers, whom they have assisted with solar installations, were residents.

People coming in are frustrated with load shedding and Eskom and are looking at other ways of living without electricity.

While the type and size of solar power depends how big the business or household is, Blomeyers said people are willing to spend from R20 000 on solar power solutions.

He said that for one business they had done a quote for about R4 million.

Other than solar panels and inverters, people have also been buying generators, however, the cost of diesel and petrol has been crippling some businesses and households.

A small business owner, who runs a tuck shop and asked not to be named, said he bought a generator but it has been difficult to maintain.

He said, since load shedding, he has been losing stock and there was nothing he could do.