Department of Employment and Labour recovers over R84 million

The Department of Employment and Labour, through its inspections and enforcement services (IES), has recovered more than R84 million through 152 159 inspections conducted in the last financial year.

The department’s deputy director-general of inspection and enforcement services, Aggy Moiloa’s presentation on the annual analysis report for the financial year of 2022/2023, indicated that the money recovered effectively went into the pockets of underpaid workers, who are the most vulnerable.

This report was heard at the department’s executive committee meeting on Monday.

Moiloa said employers across South Africa, were tested for compliance by the department on the following legislation: the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA), Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA), Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act (UICA), Employment Equity Act (EE), and Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA).

The national minimum wage has since increased from R23,19 per hour for all workers, and R12,75 for expanded public works programme workers in 2022 to R25,42 per hour for all workers, including farm workers and domestic workers, effective from March 1, 2023 and R13,97 per hour for expanded public works programme workers.

She said workers who have entered into learnership agreements in accordance with Section 17 of the Skills Development Act, 1998 (Act No. 97 of 1998) are eligible for allowances listed in Schedule 2 of the NMW Act.

