Department of Justice approves the building of a high court in Kokstad

Andile Moshoeshoe

The development of a high court in Kokstad in southern KwaZulu-Natal is no longer a dream but a reality.

This is according to the Greater Kokstad municipal manager Sipho Zwane, just after the national Department of Public Works made a presentation at a council meeting that the Department of Justice has approved the building of a high court in Kokstad.

About R480 million has been set aside by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development for the project.

The Department of Public Works, together with the Greater Kokstad Municipality, will soon start rezoning the land donated by the municipality to the national Department of Public Works.

Public Works chief planner Lawrence Gaxela said the government precinct in Kokstad will include a high court, police station and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices.

He said they will soon start rezoning the land, which will take three months.

Mayor Lwanda Madikizela said the development goes along with the town’s plan of becoming a city of economic possibilities by 2047.

We are doing our best to ensure that Kokstad is turned into a city… we are gradually turning the town into a smart city by ensuring that it is dominated by free Internet spots even in our townships.

He added that they are now looking into plans for a secondary city, which is in line with expanding the town.

Madikizela said that having a Kokstad high court will mean that the people of uMtata and other parts of the Eastern Cape will no longer have to travel long distances to the high court in Pietermaritzburg.

He was also delighted that the construction process will create jobs in Kokstad.