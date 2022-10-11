Deputy mayor appointed caretaker councillor in place of Lucky Naicker

Londiwe Xulu

Msunduzi Municipality on Monday announced that the deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, will be the caretaker councillor for ward 28, Northdale.

This comes after the former DA ward councillor, Lucky Naicker, had his party membership terminated having been found guilty of certain charges laid against him.

ALSO READ | Lucky Naicker is no longer councillor for ward 28 after his membership was terminated

The ANC in the Moses Mabhida Region said it is pleased that Naicker is no longer a councillor.

“We stopped recognising him as a councillor months ago as a result of our relentless effort and the political pressure we exerted on the DA, for over five months.

“Residents of ward 28 should now be given an opportunity to express themselves through a vote. In the meantime, the ANC government, through the appointed caretaker councillor, Mxolisi Mkhize, will be available to service this community and to bring about a new beginning that they so desperately need,” said ANC regional spokesperson Njabulo Mtolo.