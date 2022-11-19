Desperate need for stem cell donors

Londiwe Xulu

There are calls for stem-cell donors as more people are in need

Deputy director of the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) Jane Ward said there is an increasing demand for bone marrow stem-cell transplants.

She said this makes it critical to understand why people remain hesitant to participate in the donation process of stem cells.

There are thousands of South Africans diagnosed annually with blood-related illness such as leukaemia, and a stem-cell transplant is needed to save their lives.

But a recent survey conducted by SABMR revealed that 49% of those surveyed did not see stem-cell donation as a priority.

According to the survey of 3 500 participants from the age of 16 years, most South Africans consider bone marrow stem-cell donation as vitally important to saving lives, yet almost half still mistakenly believe that it involves a painful, surgical procedure where bone marrow is taken from one’s bones or spine.

Process of donating stem cells

Ward said there is also a general lack of awareness with regard to what the peripheral blood stem-cell donation process entails and only 11% correctly described it as a procedure whereby blood is taken from a donor’s arm.

She said in the past, surgery was used to draw stem cells from bone marrow as it was the only way to collect them.

However, for the past 36 years, peripheral blood stem-cell transplantation has become the norm where stem cells are collected from peripheral blood through a vein in the arm of a donor. It is a non-surgical procedure which is relatively painless, and the donor is awake throughout the process.

“Umbilical cord blood stem cells are also used for this type of transplant, particularly in children as the number of stem cells might not be enough for an adult,” she said.

The survey also revealed that 47% of people are unaware of how difficult it is to find a bone marrow stem-cell match, while a further 36% didn’t realise that ethnicity plays a critical role in finding a suitable match.

“Sadly, due to low donor numbers, finding a successful match for a patient of African ancestry drops to a mere 37% compared to patients from European descent whose chances are 72%.

The good news is that the odds can improve if more people of colour sign up to become donors. It costs them nothing, only three minutes of their time,” said Ward.