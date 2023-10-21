Detective shortage in SA

By Akheel Sewsunker

The number of detectives within the country has dropped dramatically over the past year which raises questions about the staffing of the police force.

According to Lizette Lancaster, the manager of crime and justice information hub justice and prevention programme at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, the rate of murders being solved has dropped.

“According to the 2022/2023 SAPS annual report, the detection rate for murder fell to 12,5%, down from 14,5% the previous year, continuing the downward trend in the past decade.

“Detectives carry a heavy caseload. In 2012, SAPS identified several interventions to retain detectives and provide them with the necessary support, training and resources. Yet, more than a decade later, SAPS still face these challenges,” she said.

According to a press release by Andrew Whitfield, the DA shadow minister of police, the number of detectives has dropped by 8000 over the past six years.

“Six years ago, the detective manpower stood at approximately 26000 and, today, the figure has been reduced to around 17600,” said Whitfield.

He added that it was not only the detective manpower that was running short but also the infrastructure.

“The loss of thousands of skilled detectives is compounded by the fact that those left in the detective service also have a shortage of vehicles, as the DA previously exposed that up to 26% of detective vehicles are either broken or inoperable in certain provinces,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield added that detectives were an important facet of the justice system. “SAPS detectives are highly skilled police officers who are critical to ensuring quality investigations which lead to successful prosecutions.

“Sadly, numerous oversight visits have revealed that detectives are overworked and underpaid, with a caseload of hundreds of dockets per detective, making it impossible for any realistic chance for some victims to find justice,” he added.

Ian Cameron, from Action Society, said that the lack of detectives is a very big concern. “There is a major shortage across the country. There is a huge shortage in training detectives and unfortunately without detectives, and a proper investigative capacity you can’t expect a case to be prosecuted properly.

It is very, very worrying. There are a few reasons. Detectives get a very raw deal. A lot of them don’t get overtime.

“It is almost as though detectives have such a major burden in terms of work, but they don’t get the resources or the support that they need. Government has the money but they need to spend it wisely.

“The shortage will have a massive impact in the next five to ten years. We are literally at a point where we have to establish a training capacity and college to fast-track the training of detectives. They are totally overburdened.

“If you go to places like Inanda or in Joburg in Alex, and you look at the amount of cases that detectives have, it is easily between 300 and 500 cases per detective at any given time. It is physically impossible to do that amount of work,” he said.