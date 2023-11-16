Dinner and night at Sun City for R25 is a scam

By Nompilo Kunene

It may sound like a bargain not to be missed but Sun International is not offering accommodation and dinner for R25 a night.

Sun International has warned people against social media posts offering this R25 deal at any Sun City hotel.

The social media scam that was recently posted was picked up by a Sun International staff member who had also been receiving calls from people to confirm if the post were true.

The post said Sun City is celebrating 50 years and in celebration is offering 200 lucky guests a lavish night at Sun City’s hotels for only R25.

Sun City’s general manager, Brett Hoppe, said this was incorrect as Sun City only opened in 1979, making the resort 44 years old.

Hoppe said this scam was clearly intended to defraud people.

“We are asking members of the public to be careful when responding to special offers that do not come directly from Sun City or Sun International.

Before replying to any accommodation offer for any Sun International property, please confirm that it is a valid deal by visiting our official website www.suninternational.com.

“Better still, book directly on our direct-booking platform which also offers great deals, or use a registered tour operator,” said Hoppe.

Various people commented on Sun City resort’s official page saying they even though they were sceptical about the deal, they almost paid.

My sisters once flew from Pietermaritzburg Airport to King Shaka International Airport for R18 for the Boys to Men concert in Durban.

“So when I saw this R25 deal at Sun City, I thought it could be true and followed the link out of curiosity but saw that you could only book at the front desk.

“I didn’t know it was a scam and most likely would’ve booked,” said a Howick resident, who asked not to be named.