Disaster management teams on standby due to rainfall

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said that disaster management teams are on standby due to the consistent rainfall.

According to a press release by Cogta, disaster management teams will continue to monitor the rainy weather conditions across the province as more rain is expected until Wednesday, particularly in the northern part of the province.

The statement adds that this comes after the level 6 warning by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) for the King Cetshwayo and Umkhanyakude District municipalities, while other municipalities in the eastern parts of the province are on a level 2 alert.

These persistent rains may lead to road, bridge, and settlement (both formal and informal) flooding, as well as disruptions to essential services such as water, electricity, and communication,” said the statement.

Cogta added that they have been monitoring the situation since Monday.

“Our disaster management teams have not reported any major or serious incidents at this stage. The only impact has been on traffic flow, particularly in the eThekwini Metro, where some roads had to be temporarily closed due to flooding. The team will continue assessing the situation in the coastal district where the rain has been pouring since Monday,” said the statement.

It added that residents need to proceed with caution during this time.

As the rains continue, residents are advised to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where the water level is above ankle height. The disaster management teams and the joint operation cluster will remain on high alert to monitor the situation across the province.

“Residents are urged to adhere to the instructions issued by the municipalities and law enforcement agencies regarding road closures due to flooding. All municipalities that are likely to be affected have taken precautionary measures, including preparing evacuation plans, such as public buildings, as safe havens in case some people need to be evacuated.

“Residents in low-lying areas are advised to move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. We also appeal to all residents to postpone non-essential travelling as some roads are flooded during this period,” said the statement.