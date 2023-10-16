Disaster management teams on standby

By Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Sunday cautioned residents of heavy rainfalls that could potentially lead to flooding in coastal and inland districts of the province.

This is after the South African Weather Services (Saws) raised the alert level to orange, Level 6 — the highest warning level — due to the high risk of flooding that may damage roads and bridges, as well as formal and informal settlements.

The anticipated rainfall is expected to persist from this afternoon until midnight and could result in damage within the following municipalities: eThekwini Metro, Ugu, Harry Gwala, Ilembe, and Umgungundlovu District Municipalities.

Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the department has convened an urgent meeting with the joint operation cluster (JOC) which includes all municipalities that may be affected and disaster management teams to put proactive measures in place.

Furthermore, all disaster management centres have been activated to monitor the weather pattern and risk and respond to any unforeseen events.

“The JOC teams will assess the readiness status of all municipalities likely to be impacted. Residents in low-lying areas are advised to relocate to safer areas if necessary.

We appeal to all residents to closely monitor the situation and take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of lives during this period of heavy rainfall.

“Livestock owners are urged to find secure locations and adhere to safety measures that will be communicated through disaster centres,” said Mngadi.