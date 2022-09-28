Disgruntled Sukuma protesters march to Education Department

Lethiwe Makhanya

The protests against the appointment of a newly recruited principal for Sukuma Secondary School in Imbali Unit 1, Pietermaritzburg, continued again on Tuesday.

Disgruntled parents travelled to the Education Department’s head office in Burger Street to demand answers.

ALSO READ | Teacher unions to help address issues at Sukuma Secondary in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg

The parents do not want the newly appointed principal at the school, claiming he is not qualified for the position and might lead to the school’s total collapse.

However, the department has denied this, saying the new principal is adequately qualified for the post.

They are also demanding the findings of investigations that were launched by the Department of Education into how the school’s finances have been managed for the past two years and who signed off on money that was lent to one of the teachers.

A school governing body member, who asked not to be named, said their intention was to meet with the MEC and the head of department but they were not available.

There was an official who sat down with us and listened to us.

He promised to pass all our grievances on to the MEC and HOD.

He also asked us to send all the letters that we have been sending where we were raising our concerns.

She said they will wait for the department to get back to them, but if they do not get feedback in a week they will go back again.

On Monday, the parents picketed outside the school.