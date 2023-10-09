Dismissed councillors granted reprieve

By Londiwe Xulu

The Pietermaritzburg high court has granted a temporary reprieve to the eight dismissed councillors from Umvoti Municipality, including the mayor of uMzinyathi District.

Their removal from office last month is now on hold, pending a final review decision.

Following their dismissal, the court directed the municipal manager of Umvoti Municipality, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), and the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, to submit reasons by November 10 for the councillors’ removal and the proposition of a by-election for their replacement.

The grounds for their previous dismissal stemmed from an ethics committee ruling, which found the councillors — seven from the IFP and one from the Abantu Batho Congress — guilty of absenteeism and walking out of council meetings on three separate occasions.

District mayor Petros Ngubane and other affected councillors filed two urgent applications to the high court last week.

The first part was a request for an interdict preventing Sithole-Moloi, Umvoti Municipality and the municipality manager, uMzinyathi District and municipal manager, administrator of uMzinyathi District and the Independent Electoral Commission from implementing Sithole-Moloi’s decision to have them removed as councillors of Umvoti and Ngubane as the mayor of uMzinyathi.

They also asked the court to interdict any actions to call or hold by-elections and to instruct both the speaker and municipal manager to ensure all eight were given proper notice for any council meetings and that they would not be barred from attending future council meetings.

The court granted the interim order pending a final decision on the councillors’ application and summoned the municipality, IEC, Sithole-Moloi, and other involved parties to present their arguments on November 10.

The application was opposed by Umvoti’s speaker, Mfundo Masondo, and municipal manager, Noxolo Ndaba. They said the applications lacked urgency and that the MEC was not required to second-guess the municipal council but to consider its recommendations.

In court papers that were also filed last week, Masondo said their answering affidavit was prepared under extreme time pressures. He said Ngubane’s case for urgency was accordingly built around events that have passed which do not affect him or his rights as a PR councillor.

“I submit that in the circumstances no proper case for urgency had been made out on the papers before this court, and the application should thus be struck off the roll for lack of urgency with costs,” said Masondo.