DNA backlog affects cases

DNA backlogs are affecting court cases and are allowing some rapists to walk free.

This was revealed by Pietermaritzburg Life Line Director Sinikiwe Biyela on Tuesday at a media briefing held at their offices ahead of the start of the 16 days of activism against women and children.

Over 200 000 outstanding DNA cases

Biyela said a check in February this year revealed they had over 215 000 outstanding DNA cases that were not analysed in the five district municipalities that they are working in across the province.

She said this is affecting the progress of rape cases in the courts and it is a lot to deal with as an organisation.

We have survivors that have been waiting for their DNA results to be out. We also have clients whose cases have been withdrawn from court because they are waiting for the DNA results.If you look at the DNA, normally the specimen lasts for six to twelve months for it to be valid. If people are waiting for four years for DNA that has not been processed, is that justice?

Rapists roaming free due to delayed DNA results

She said delaying the DNA results for rape cases is like telling the perpetrators that what they are doing is right because they will be roaming around the streets free, as they will be out on bail.

What is even more sad is that children under the age of 12 years cannot stand in court and argue with their perpetrators, but are relying on the DNA to prove who the rapist is. If gender-based violence (GBV) is identified as a pandemic, we want resources to be put in place to fight it. We demand that KZN government partners with local private laboratories that can process DNA results for rape cases timeously. If they process DNA for paternity in three weeks, why does it takes years for rape survivors?

GBV cases on the rise

Biyela also revealed that they have noticed that the number of GBV cases is growing every year.

She said from March last year to February this year they’d received 17 000 GBV cases which is a large number compared with other years.

We have not seen a decrease when it comes to GBV cases, instead we are getting new cases all the time, which is the biggest problem. Another problem is the lack of resources. If we say GBV is surging, we cannot have a few laboratories dealing with these cases. If the government takes the issue of GBV seriously, they must partner with private laboratories.

She said they will also be marching to the KZN legislature to demand that certain laws, that are failing to clamp down on GBV cases, be reviewed and changed.