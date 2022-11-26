DNA backlog injustice

Londiwe Xulu

Delays in getting DNA results and lax bail conditions given to perpetrators of violent acts against women and children are just some of the issues raised by LifeLine that need urgent attention.

LifeLine executive director, Sinikwe Biyela, on Friday read out a memorandum of demands to the speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Ntobeko Boyce, during the launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which started on Friday and will run until December 10.

Biyela was accompanied by a large group of women, men and teenagers from various parts of the uMgungundlovu District, who are united in their call for action to be taken against perpetrators of gender-based violence and rape cases affecting women and children in KZN.

We demand for KZN to have functional facilities and expertise to analyse DNA and produce reports within three months, for criminal cases to proceed in court. We know that if results are not analysed within six months, the specimen deteriorates so when we wait two to four years it comes back inconclusive.

“We also demand that the legislature forms a partnership with private labs that can assist with the DNA backlog because we are tired of hearing this excuse when there’s no backlog for paternity results,” said Biyela.

On Wednesday, Police minister Bheki Cele said the SAPS continues to take steps towards ending the DNA backlog at forensic services laboratories. He said the backlog at all SAPS laboratories currently stands below the 70 000 mark — a result of strong interventions.

Perpetrators have learnt that if they rape a child, they can get away with it hence children are being targeted. We demand that cases involving children under the age of 12 to be prioritised and to are dealt with in court within six months. That is only fair because we want our future leaders to heal and deal with the trauma.

They also demanded for bail conditions to include a built-in warrant of arrest for alleged perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide. “The president said gender-based violence was another pandemic after Covid-19 but not much is done to curb this pandemic. KwaZulu-Natal is leading in GBV cases,” said Biyela.

Boyce agreed that the issues raised by Biyela were common to KZN. She said the chairperson for the standing committee of quality of life will continue engaging with provincial departments and will be specific on what was raised in the memorandum regarding loopholes in some of the departments.

The KZN legislature is united with those who favour the decentralisation of forensic laboratory services which is the first step to ensure victims get a chance

Meanwhile, KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube launched the campaign against violence perpetrated against women and children in Umlazi E section on Friday.