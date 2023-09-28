Doctoral study finds hip fractures burden the health system

By Akheel Sewsunker

A doctoral study has found that hip fractures (HF) are placing strain on the South African health system.

According to the study by Dr Sapna Shivani Dela, an honorary staff member in the School of Clinical Medicine, the study was motivated by the lack of sufficient data on the incidence and burden of HF in the multi-ethnic population of South Africa.

“As the global population ages, the prevalence of osteoporosis (OP) is expected to increase exponentially over the next 50 years. Hip fractures, a dreaded clinical complication underlying OP, are associated with significant morbidity and mortality.

“This is attributable in large part to inadequate screening, and delays in and failure to initiate treatment in high-risk patients,” said Dela.

ALSO READ | PhD grad aims to champion the youth

According to a press release by UKZN, the study was conducted at public and private hospitals in eight districts in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The participants were patients aged 40 and older with consecutive low trauma HF, admitted between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

The median age of the 2 767 HF subjects was 75, with a female to male ratio of 2:1.

The majority were white (40.9%), followed by African (26.4%), coloured (18.7%) and Indian subjects (13.9%).

During the research there were four Development of Fracture Risk Assessment (FRAX®) models developed.

ALSO READ | PhD graduate looks into the effects of bullying

In the models 10-year fracture probabilities rose with age for all race groups, with the probabilities consistently higher among Indian than coloured men and women, and in turn, higher than among Africans.

For white subjects, the probabilities were lower than among Indians but higher than among coloureds and Africans up to the age of 80. Thereafter, they increased for all race groups.

The research also showcased the strain that HF puts on the health system.

“The time from HF to admission was significantly longer in public than in private hospitals.

“Furthermore, surgery was delayed by more than 48 hours in 69% of the cases and the delays were significantly longer in public than in private hospitals (130 versus 45.4 hours) in KwaZulu-Natal and when admission occurred after hours,” said the statement.

“Projected incident rates were higher by the year 2040 and increased further by the year 2050. Estimates of the overall annual number of HF in South Africa increased from approximately 11 000 in 2020 to approximately 26 400 by 2050, placing a huge burden on the healthcare system.

“I would strongly advocate for a review of health policies and pathways to improve diagnosis and treatment of OP and improve access to care and outcomes after an HF,” said Dela.

Dela added that she was inspired to help those around her, and to provide adequate healthcare to all.

I am passionate about improving the quality of healthcare for the elderly. My interest is in the prevention of osteoporotic hip fractures and the formation of ortho-geriatric units at public hospitals to improve outcomes after a hip fracture. I hope to become a Geriatrician in the future and continue to serve in the public health sector, where the majority of older people seek treatment,” said Dela.

ALSO READ | PhD graduate looks at gender and resilience in climate change

Dela also thanked those who had supported her during her journey.

“‘My heartfelt gratitude goes to Professor Bilkish Cassim and Dr Farhanah Paruk for their steady guidance over the past six years, my fantastic family for their unwavering love and support and my colleagues at work, especially Dr Doug Wilson for encouraging me to finish the PhD.

“Lastly, I thank my partner for his love and faith in me – I could not have finished this degree without him,” she said.