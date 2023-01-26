Doctors demand employment

Lethiwe Makhanya

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) said that the unemployment of doctors in health care facilities is compromising the quality of care that is being given to patients.

On Thursday, the members marched to the premier’s office in Pietermaritzburg, where they submitted their memorandum of demands.

This march was part of a national day of action by Samatu.

List of demands

They are demanding that all qualified and registered medical practitioners currently without employment be appointed to public healthcare institutions within two weeks from today, all vacant registrar posts be funded and filled within three months from today; and that in the filling of these posts, South Africans be prioritised in all institutions in the the country.

They are also demanding that all contracts of employment offered to doctors be permanent employment and not-shift work.