Does Msunduzi have a plan for fire at city hall?

Is Msunduzi Municipality ready for disaster if the city hall catches on fire?

The present “dangerous condition” of the city hall, due to a lack of maintenance, is an eyesore and embarrassment to the ‘City of Choice’,” said the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

Parts of the top floor are peppered with holes and paint on parts of the walls is peeling off.

ACDP councillor, Rienus Niemand, said the city’s administration should present council with a fire prevention inspection report for the city hall.

The present disgusting and dangerous condition of the city hall, due to a lack of maintenance, is an eyesore and embarrassment to the City of Choice. This once iconic historical landmark has large numbers of people moving through it on a daily basis. We cannot afford for those people to be at risk. As for the readiness of the fire department to deal with a major fire, the antiquated equipment is of great concern. Finances, or the lack thereof, is the city's single biggest problem. The collection of debt and the spiralling increase in theft is evident.

He said the lack of political will to address this issue becomes evident in the obvious lack of repairs and maintenance all around, including the city hall itself.

He said the city’s administration should focus on obvious priorities especially where safety and security is concerned.

The facility has had its fair share of blazes in the past.

In 2000, an assortment of equipment, including computers, fax machines, printers, and air conditioning units were reportedly reduced to ashes when the city hall caught fire, causing damage estimated to be in the region of hundreds of thousands of rands.

The Witness reported that the fire had originated in the word processing and translations section. Fortunately, the city’s fire brigade managed to control it before it could spread and cause more damage.

It was apparently concentrated in one office, although soot from the flames was all over the place. The window frames were smouldering and were badly blackened by the fire, while the ceiling boards and paintwork in several offices was destroyed.

The fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Six months earlier a fire, apparently caused by a faulty air conditioning unit, was sparked in the mayor’s parlour, damaging furniture and carpeting, and two years earlier (1998) a lit cigarette was reportedly thrown down into the basement by an off-duty official, causing another fire.

DA councillor, Ross Strachan, said the municipality was nowhere near prepared for any form of disaster when it comes to fire.

This is another area where capacity and equipment is in a desperate state. This is a department that has never been prioritised and left with very little support.

City spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the city hall has a fire evacuation plan in place.

She said fire extinguishers were serviced annually and the municipality has recently started a health and safety programme to document everyone entering and leaving the city hall to account for people in case of a fire.

A heat detector system is also in place, she said.