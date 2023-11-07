Dog breeder appears in court

By Witness Reporter

A woman appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with animal cruelty.

Debrah (Debbie) van Lingen, a Yorkshire terrier breeder, is charged with four counts of animal cruelty. The charge sheet says that she neglected some of the dogs in her care.

The Witness reported recently that in June the SPCA removed 16 Yorkies from her care following reports it received from people who bought dogs from her that they had bad teeth.

Thereafter, she received a bill from the uMngeni SPCA for R111 938,90 for caring for her 16 Yorkies from June 6.

Van Lingen alleges that the SPCA has hurt her business, is targeting her and that the inspector did not follow the correct processes to have the dogs removed.

In response, uMngeni SPCA denied the allegations. Its manager Dudu Abraham said the dogs were seized under a warrant.

The SPCA does not target people. We inspected her animals due to complaints received. The SPCA responds to all complaints … the SPCA enforces the Animals Protection Act and action is taken against any person who allows animals to suffer.

Van Lingen will appear again in court on November 14.