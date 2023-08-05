Domestic workers face grim struggle

By Nompilo Kunene

Domestic workers in South Africa are facing mounting challenges amid the economic crisis facing the country and the consequent job losses.

A recent survey conducted by SweepSouth, Africa’s largest home service platform, revealed the dire situation faced by domestic workers in South Africa.

The survey, now in its sixth year, revealed that the average monthly earnings for female domestic workers in South Africa is R2 989, while their male counterparts earn slightly less, R2 812.

These figures represent only marginal increases from the previous year, as the national minimum wage rose by 9,6% in March from R23,19 per hour to R25,42 per hour — equating to roughly R4 270 per month.

The report revealed that domestic workers find themselves earning nearly 30% less than the minimum wage, placing them in a precarious financial position.

The situation becomes even more worrisome when analysing the financial health of these workers.

The survey reports that domestic workers are spending just R700 less than they earn, leaving them no room to cover essential expenses like medical aid and other necessities.

Heavy job losses within the sector exacerbates the situation, with 60% of the recorded job losses attributed to employers’ emigrating from the country.

Statistics South Africa’s quarterly labour force survey for the first quarter of 2023 reflects the severity of the issue, indicating that there were approximately 67000 fewer domestic worker jobs compared to the previous survey.

The total number of domestic workers employed currently stands at around 797000, with a significant year-on-year decline of 1,4%.

Speaking on eNCA, Luke Kannemeyer, SweepSouth’s managing director, said the average domestic worker in South Africa is a 37-year-old female, and domestic work serves as her sole source of income.

He said their report also attributes the dismal pay to factors such as power cuts, inflation, and the high cost of living, all of which contribute to their financial struggles.

Kannemeyer said these workers face inadequate social safety nets, leaving them vulnerable and without adequate support during challenging times.

“What we’ve seen is there are many factors that remain consistent year on year, where the bulk of domestic workers are women, they are the primary breadwinners, single caregivers and support around at least four dependents.

“Generally, treatment at homes has improved over the years but there are a number of unsettling features where workers who are dismissed don’t believe that they are dismissed for valid reasons and are seeking social protection,” Kannemeyer said.

He said the percentage of homes where domestic workers suffer abuse is still far too high. For instance, around one in five workers face verbal abuse from employers. “With physical abuse it’s about 10%. With gender-based violence and sexual violence that’s around two percent of domestic workers experiencing that.”

A Pietermaritzburg-based domestic worker, who asked not to be named, told Weekend Witness that despite her salary not meeting the minimum, she values her job as it helps her put food on the table. The 51-year-old woman from Imbali said she earns R2 000 a month and has six dependents.

“I work for a family that lives about 15 minutes away from my house, so I walk to work every day. I clean, wash and take care of their three-year-old child.”

The woman, who has been working for the family for two years, said she is not registered anywhere to secure her salary and always receives her salary in cash.

Kannemeyer encouraged people to ensure that their domestic workers are registered in order to receive the right social protections.

“The government needs to ensure access to those social protections and [that] enforcement of those protections is much more effective.

“South Africa can boast that we have the best legislation in the world when it comes to domestic workers and their rights and treatments, but it’s the follow-through that is key,” he said.