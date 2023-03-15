Don’t provoke us on protest day, Malema warns

Clive Ndou

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday warned businesses to close shop during the party’s Monday “shutdown”, saying the number of protesters who will be out on the streets will make it impossible for any business to operate.

The EFF called for a “shutdown” on Monday in protest against power outages and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who they demand should step down.

Briefing the media in Johannesburg, Malema said it would not be “business as usual” on Monday.

The numbers will not allow for an easy flow.

While Malema insisted that the EFF protest would be peaceful, he warned that party members will “defend” themselves should anyone attempt to prevent them from protesting.

There have been individuals, Malema said, who have threatened to stop the EFF leader from protesting.

Let any boy come and try to stop me, he will meet his maker. I have a legal obligation to defend myself, I will defend myself.

The DA-led Cape Town Municipality has initiated legal processes as part of attempts to have the EFF protest in the city interdicted.

This was after the municipality claimed that it gathered information showing that the EFF protest was would be violent.

However, Malema said the municipality’s attempts would not succeed.

The DA, Malema said, was involved in a campaign to portray the EFF as a violent party.

We know that the DA will deploy agent provocateurs like they did during apartheid. So, EFF members, conduct yourself peacefully but anyone who comes with nonsense, don’t tolerate nonsense.

While the protest was for Monday only, Malema said there was a possibility the demonstration would continue indefinitely.

“This is the beginning of a revolution,” he said.

The only person who could prevent similar protests from happening in the future, Malema said, was Ramaphosa.

“He should resign,” Malema said.